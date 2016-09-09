* 2nd-qtr profit $0.47/shr vs est $0.45
* Sales $26.57 bln vs est $26.74 bln
* Shares reverse course, up nearly 1 pct
By Jessica Kuruthukulangara and Arunima Banerjee
Sept 9 Kroger Co slashed its full-year
profit forecast as the supermarket chain struggles with an
intensifying price war with rival U.S. grocers and low prices
for staple items such as milk, cheese and eggs.
Rival grocers such as Sprouts Farmers Market Inc,
Supervalu Inc and Whole Foods Market Inc also
blamed the prolonged food deflation and warned of weaker sales.
"The latest results at Kroger represent the most significant
confirmation that the deflationary cycle is starting to impact
margin performance for the sector overall," Pivotal Research
Group analyst Ajay Jain wrote in an earnings note.
Kroger slashed its full-year profit forecast to $2.03-$2.13
per share from $2.19-$2.28. Excluding a charge, the company
expects to earn $2.10-$2.20 per share.
"We expect continued deflation and tough year-over-year
comparisons for the remainder of the year, and even into the
first quarter," Kroger Chief Executive Rodney McMullen said on a
conference call.
The company also cut its outlook for full-year comparable
sales growth, excluding fuel, to 1.4 percent-1.8 percent from
2.5 percent-3.5 percent.
"(Kroger) did not drastically cut guidance which has
probably provided some support," Retail Metrics analyst Ken
Perkins said.
The company's shares clawed back earlier losses and were up
less than a percent in afternoon trading.
Kroger also cut its full-year estimate for capital
investments, excluding some items, by about $500 million to $3.6
billion-$3.9 billion.
The company's sales rose 4 percent to $26.57 billion in the
three months ended Aug. 13, but fell short of analysts' average
estimate of $26.74 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Net earnings attributable to Kroger fell to $383 million, or
40 cents per share, from $433 million, or 44 cents per share, a
year earlier.
However, excluding items, the company earned 47 cents per
share, beating estimates by 2 cents.
Up to Thursday's close, Kroger's shares had lost more than a
quarter of their value this year. The stock was trading at
$31.60 on Friday afternoon.
