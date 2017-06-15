June 15 U.S. supermarket operator Kroger Co's
on Thursday reported a 56.5 percent decline in quarterly
profit, hurt by costs related to pension plans and as it offered
voluntary retirement to some employees.
Net earnings attributable to Kroger plunged to $303 million,
or 32 cents per share in the first quarter ended May 20, from
$696 million or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company recorded a $126 million charge related to
pension plan withdrawal liabilities and a $117 million expense
for offering voluntary retirement to employees.
Sales climbed 4.9 percent to $36.29 billion.
Kroger's shares fell 7 percent in premarket trading.
