March 5 Kroger Co, the biggest U.S. supermarket operator, on Thursday reported a 23 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by its acquisition of Harris Teeter Supermarkets Inc and higher margins on fuel.

Net income attributable to Kroger rose to $518 million, or $1.04 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, from $422 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 8.5 percent to $25.21 billion. Identical supermarket sales, excluding fuel, rose 6 percent. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Maju Samuel)