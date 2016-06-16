June 16 Kroger Co, the largest U.S. supermarket operator, reported a 9.9 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower operating expenses.

Net income attributable to Kroger rose to $680 million, or 70 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $619 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total sales rose 4.7 percent to $34.60 billion. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)