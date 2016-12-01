(Refiles to widen distribution)
By Gayathree Ganesan
Dec 1 Kroger Co, the biggest U.S.
supermarket chain, tempered its forecasts for the remainder of
the year amid pressure from falling food prices and intense
competition from grocery sellers ranging from Wal-Mart
to Amazon.
Cincinnati, Ohio-based Kroger said it now expects this
fiscal year's adjusted per share profit to be $2.10 to $2.15,
down from its prior forecast of $2.10 to $2.20.
Shares in the company, whose supermarket brands also include
Ralphs and Fred Meyer, were up 0.9 percent to $32.58 in midday
trading after that revised forecast essentially matched
analysts' estimate of $2.13 per share for the fiscal year that
ends Jan. 30, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Kroger, known as one of the supermarket industry's best
operators, reported slightly better-than-expected third-quarter
revenue, profit in line with Wall Street expectations, and
marketshare gains.
Nevertheless, its challenges continue.
"Persistent and increasing deflation" is expected to weigh
on store sales in the fourth quarter, Chief Financial Officer
Michael Schlotman said on a conference call with analyst.
Food prices in the United States have been deflating due to
low oil and grain prices.
The food-at-home consumer price index for the third quarter
was 1.9 percent lower than a year ago with milk, eggs, beef,
veal, pork and poultry posting the largest declines. (bit.ly/2gYNp15)
Most grocers are passing those lower prices on to shoppers
and restaurants, which have been raising menu prices to offset
higher labor costs.
Kroger's net income attributable to the company fell to $391
million, or 41 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov.
5, from $428 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding certain items, the company earned 41 cents per
share, matching analysts' estimate.
Net sales rose 5.9 percent to $26.56 billion. Analysts on
average had expected $26.34 billion.
Kroger, whose stock has lost more than a fifth of its value
this year, said it expects the current operating environment to
continue in the first half of 2017.
"The extent to which the grocery market has shifted from an
environment of modest inflation to one of deflation and tough
price competition is evident in Kroger's numbers," said Neil
Saunders, chief executive of research firm Conlumino.
As a result, Saunders expected the company to keep a lid on
costs in the coming quarters.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sayantani Ghosh and Bill Trott)