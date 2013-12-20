BRIEF-Bebe Stores says committed to close 21 Bebe Store locations - SEC Filing
* Bebe Stores Inc - On March 28, 2017, Bebe Stores, Inc. committed to close 21 Bebe Store locations - SEC Filing
MUNICH Dec 20 German bottling machine maker Krones expects to beat its own sales outlook for 2013, its finance chief said.
"We will grow by a bit more than 4 percent this year," Christoph Klenk told Reuters in an interview published on Friday. Krones had previously said it expected its sales to grow by 4 percent this year.
Klenk also said he saw the company's 2013 pretax profit margin at 6 percent, compared with an outlook for 5.8-6.0 percent, which implies a pretax profit increase of 69 percent to 166 million euros ($227 million)
Klenk affirmed that Krones - which makes machines for beer, soft drink, sauce and shampoo bottles - aims to raise its pretax profit margin to 6.2 percent in 2014.
($1 = 0.7316 euros) (Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan; editing by Keiron Henderson)
* Nutrisystem Inc -Effective as of April 4, board approved amendment to article III, section 4 of co's amended and restated bylaws to eliminate removal bylaw
* Files for resale of its common stock of up to $439.2 million