FRANKFURT, March 19 German bottling machine maker Krones on Wednesday posted sales and pretax profit slightly above analysts expectations, helped by efficiency gains and increasing demand for packaged beverages, food and sanitary products.

The group reported a 5.7 percent increase in 2013 sales to 2.82 billion euros ($3.92 billion) and a pretax profit of 169.7 million euros.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average had expected a 2013 pretax profit (EBT) of 166 million euros on revenue of 2.79 billion euros.

Krones - which makes machines for beer, soft drink, sauce and shampoo bottles - said it planned to pay a dividend of 1 euro per share for the financial year 2013 and an additional 1 euro per share from the proceeds from the sale of treasury.

In 2014, the company expects consolidated revenue to grow by 4 percent and pretax profit margin to reach 6.2 percent.

($1 = 0.7188 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Victoria Bryan)