Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
Feb 20 Private equity firm Blackstone Group LP and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC are in advanced talks to acquire a minority stake in Kronos Inc that could value the resources management software firm at around $4.5 billion, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Private equity firms Hellman & Friedman LLC and JMI Equity explored an outright sale of Kronos but rejected takeover bids earlier this month due to disagreements over valuation, people familiar with the matter said last week.
The sources asked not to be identified because the negotiations are confidential. Representatives of Kronos, Hellman & Friedman, JMI Equity, Blackstone and GIC could not be immediately reached for comment.
