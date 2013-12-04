SAO PAULO Dec 4 Brazil's antitrust regulator Cade is challenging the merger of Kroton Educacional SA and Anhanguera Educacional Participações SA due to competitive concerns in some markets, the companies said in Wednesday filings.

The companies said they are negotiating a solution with Cade to resolve concerns about their combined market share in cities representing 2.7 percent of their classroom students and 6-7 percent of their distance-learning students.

In April, Kroton announced plans to acquire Anhanguera in an all-stock deal worth about 5 billion reais ($2.1 billion) at the time - one in a series of buyouts in Brazil's red-hot education sector that have caught the attention of regulators.