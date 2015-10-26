SAO PAULO Oct 26 Kroton Educational SA has sold
distance learning college Uniasselvi to a group of investment
firms for 1.105 billion reais ($285 million), underscoring
growing demand for higher education centers in Latin America's
largest economy.
Under terms of the deal, unveiled in a statement on Monday,
the investor group led by Carlyle Group LP, Vinci
Partners and BRL Trust Investimentos will pay 400 million reais
in cash, and another 450 million reais in five annual
inflation-adjusted installments. Up to 255 million reais will be
paid based on certain operational targets, the statement said.
