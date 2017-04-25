(Adds details from statement)

SAO PAULO, April 25 Kroton Educacional SA, Brazil's largest for-profit education firm, said on Tuesday that its on-site graduation enrollment levels rose 10 percent in the first quarter from the same period a year ago.

Kroton said in a securities filing the number of students enrolled in such programs totaled 112,223 in the first three months of 2017. The company added that its total on-site graduation-level student base fell 1 percent to 433,612 in the period.

In a bid to offset continued reductions in the Fies government student loan program, Kroton continued to offer its own financing alternative during the last quarter.

Kroton's private loan program, known as PEP, accounted for almost 31 percent of the total on-site graduation-level enrollments whereas Fies-backed students accounted for 7.3 percent of freshmen in the same segment last quarter, it said.

Enrollment levels in distance-learning courses rose 11 percent to 201,276 students last quarter, the company said.