SAO PAULO Nov 10 Brazilian education company
Kroton Educacional SA expects provisions for student
defaults to rise in coming quarters, Chief Executive Officer
Rodrigo Galindo said Thursday.
Speaking on a conference call to discuss third quarter
results, Galindo said the company was able to maintain
efficiency despite the challenging macroeconomic scenario.
"Deliquency related provisions will grow, albeit at a slower
pace, in coming quarters," he said, adding that full-year 2016
earnings would surpass last year.
