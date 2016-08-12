UPDATE 2-Campbell Soup misses profit, sales estimates; trims sales forecast
* Shares down as much as 5 pct in morning trade (Adds details, background; Updates shares)
SAO PAULO Aug 12 Kroton Educacional SA , Brazil's largest for-profit education firm, posted second-quarter net income of 519 million reais ($165 million), beating a consensus estimate of 465 million reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.
Adjusted net income, which excluded non-recurring items, was 562 million reais. Earnings before interest, tax, debt and amortization, a measure of operating profitability known as EBITDA, came in at 659 million reais, above a consensus estimate of 582 million reais. Adjusted EBITDA, which excluded non recurring items, came at 632 million reais.
($1 = 3.1392 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON, May 19 The European Union is expected to propose that clearing of euro denominated securities should be moved from London to the continent after Brexit, Euronext chief executive Stephane Boujnah said on Friday.