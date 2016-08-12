SAO PAULO Aug 12 Kroton Educacional SA , Brazil's largest for-profit education firm, posted second-quarter net income of 519 million reais ($165 million), beating a consensus estimate of 465 million reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Adjusted net income, which excluded non-recurring items, was 562 million reais. Earnings before interest, tax, debt and amortization, a measure of operating profitability known as EBITDA, came in at 659 million reais, above a consensus estimate of 582 million reais. Adjusted EBITDA, which excluded non recurring items, came at 632 million reais.

($1 = 3.1392 Brazilian reais)