(Adds financial details, context)
By Ana Mano
SAO PAULO Aug 12 Kroton Educacional SA
beat second-quarter profit estimates on Friday after
Brazil's largest for-profit education company reined in payroll
costs and expenses to offset declining revenue.
Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based Kroton earned net income of 519
million reais ($165 million) in the quarter, beating analyst
consensus estimate of 465 million reais. Profit jumped almost 25
percent from a year earlier, but fell 13 percent from the prior
three months.
Costs slipped 4.4 percent while operating expenses fell 24
percent in the quarter, reflecting Chief Executive Officer
Rodrigo Galindo's efforts to streamline a company with almost 1
million students. The resumption of government student loan
subsidies through the Fies program bolstered cash generation in
the quarter, Kroton said in a statement.
Cash from operations netted 613 million reais last quarter,
around the same level as a year earlier, when the government,
struggling with a surge in the budget deficit, decided to slow
payments on the program.
The results are the first since Kroton agreed to take over
smaller rival Estácio Participações SA, in a deal
that could transform the combined entity into the world's
largest for-profit college operator.
Kroton's common shares rose 0.7 percent in early Friday
trading to 15.38 reais in São Paulo. Management is expected to
discuss second-quarter results later in the day.
Earnings before interest, tax, debt and amortization, a
measure of operating profitability known as EBITDA, came in at
659 million reais, above a consensus estimate of 582 million
reais.
($1 = 3.1392 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Additional reporting by Tatiana Bautzer
in São Paulo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Phil Berlowitz)