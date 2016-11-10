SAO PAULO Nov 10 Brazil's Kroton Educacional SA reported third-quarter net income of 368.2 million reais ($113.8 million), up 18 percent from a year earlier, a securities filing showed on Thursday.

Net profit adjusted for intangibles, non-recurring items and taxes related to the sale of distance-learning college Uniasselvi totaled 425.7 million reais. Analysts on average forecast net income of 455.1 million reais. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Bruno Federowski; editing by Jason Neely)