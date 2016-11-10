(Recasts leads, adds paragraphs 2-3 with comments from
SAO PAULO Nov 10 Brazil's Kroton Educacional SA
still plans to offer new programs even as an adverse
economic scenario is causing more students to delay tuition
payments, Chief Executive Officer Rodrigo Galindo said Thursday.
In a conference call to discuss third-quarter results with
investors, Galindo said Kroton would keep its greenfield
expansion projects and raise provisions against student
defaults, albeit at a slower pace than in prior quarters, to
weather the economic downturn.
Default provisions related to Kroton's on-site courses
jumped 117.5 percent to almost 85 million reais ($25.3 million)
last quarter from a year ago, according to a securities filing.
Still, Galindo said Kroton "has kept the same levels of
efficiency," citing measures to increase the average value of
tuitions, or the price of courses per student, by reducing the
number of scholarships and discounts.
Net profit in the quarter totaled 368.2 million reais
($113.8 million), based on pro-forma accounting methods that
Kroton used to compensate for delayed revenue from students
re-enrolling in a government loan program known as Fies.
With additional adjustments for one-time restructuring
costs, Kroton reported net income of 452.7 million reais, in
line with a consensus estimate of 455.1 million reais.
Kroton shares fell 4.83 percent in mid-afternoon trading as
investors reacted to the results.
Carlos Lazar, Kroton's investor relations officer, said in
an interview that the pro-forma figures provided the best base
for comparison with earnings in prior quarters. He said Kroton
would meet its Fies-related re-enrollment targets in the fourth
quarter, but declined to elaborate.
"Even though Fies re-enrollments got delayed and started in
September, the students were attending classes," Lazar said.
Kroton said the student base in its on-site and
distance-learning programs rose by 1.5 percent and 12 percent,
respectively, excluding the Uniasselvi unit sold this year.
Selling assets helped lift Kroton to a net cash position of
518 million reais in September, up from net debt of 365 million
reais a year ago. Returns from short-term investments of its
cash helped its net financial result to rebound to 12 million
reais, compared to a net financial loss of 30 million reais a
year ago.
($1=3.36 reais)
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Cynthia
Osterman)