MUMBAI Rakesh Roshan is gearing up for the release of "Krrish 3" this year with four animated movies based on the Bollywood superhero.

The film-maker is collaborating with Cartoon Network and Toonz Animation to develop a spin-off series based on the character introduced in the 2006 blockbuster "Krrish".

Roshan's son Hrithik reprises the role of Krrish in a big-ticket sequel scheduled to open in cinemas around Diwali.

Roshan, 63, spoke to Reuters about the animated venture, how "Krrish 3" is shaping up and why children are a crucial audience for Bollywood films.

Q: What was the reason for making an animated version of Krrish?

A: We are releasing this year and it has been a long gap, almost five-six years, and I thought I must wake up the kids and remind them about Krrish. I made two films in between but I wasn't getting a good plot for the next Krrish film. Just making a movie because of the brand is not good -- not good for me or my son's career. I was toying with many scripts and threw out two or three. When they (Cartoon Network) approached me, they came to me for Krrish. I suggested that they go for the kid Krrish because that I have not shown and they can go anywhere with the story.

Q: How important is the children's audience to films today?

A: Very important, because kids are the ones who drag the parents to the theatre and to make films for kids and to see a smile on their face, gives you great satisfaction. Whenever I make a film, especially with Hrithik (Roshan), I always think of it from the kids' point of view -- whether they will like it.

Q: But from the trade point of view, you don't bill your film as a children's film right?

A: No, I am not billing it. My film is an universal film. Everyone can watch it. What happens is when the parents come, even they should enjoy it. It should not be made particularly only for kids, because then parents will make some excuse. Parents should also want to see the film. It's a very thin line which you have to balance.

Q: How do you take a franchise like "Krrish" forward?

A: You have to go step-by-step. I cannot do it all at once. We are doing these animated films now, then we are doing comic books. I am doing merchandising, exploring digital formats. But all this has been in the works for a while now. I planned it all before I started shooting. We signed this deal two years back.

Q: Can you talk about the film itself?

A: No, not at all. It's too early to do that.

Q: What do you need to make a successful Bollywood superhero film?

A: It is difficult. Had I been in Hollywood, it would have been very easy. You just make a super villain from the comic book and it has already been established and there's a clash between the hero and the villain. Here, because I had already established Krrish in the earlier film, I had to establish a super-villain. This is more about establishing the super-villain -- when he stands on his feet, that is when Krrish becomes active. You have to think of what he is doing, what his lab should look like, what his nature, etc. You have to think of all these things. It has to look believable.

