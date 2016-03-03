(Arie W. Kruglanski is Distinguished University Professor in
Psychology at the University of Maryland, and a senior
researcher at START, National Center for the Study of Terrorism
and the Response to Terrorism. He is former editor of the
"Journal of Personality and Social Psychology: Attitudes and
Social cognition." The opinions expressed here are his own.)
By Arie, W. and Kruglanski
March 3 "We have expanded the Republican Party,"
Donald Trump declared in Palm Beach, Florida, as he discussed
his Super Tuesday primary wins. "We are going to be a much
bigger party. We have done something that almost nobody
thought could be done. There is nobody that's going to beat
us."
Trump's string of electoral victories in the 2016 GOP
presidential primaries has indeed stunned political pundits.
Their predictions that voters would see through Trump's hollow
bragging have fallen flat.
Trump won three of the first four states. On Super Tuesday,
he won sweeping victories in the Northeast and the Deep South,
taking seven of the 11 states decided. Far from precipitating
his self-destruction, Trump's boasting has helped catapult him
to the top of the GOP's 2016 presidential candidates.
A major secret of the reality TV star's political success
lies in his use of language, particularly his clever
exploitation of the "winning" metaphor.
It was clear as he gloried in his Nevada caucus victory: "We
won with the evangelicals. We won with young. We won with old.
We won with highly educated. We won with poorly educated - I
love the poorly educated."
Everybody loves a winner, especially in the U.S.A. - where
sports form an essential part of many people's socialization and
acculturation, to the point of obsession, according to some
observers. The value of competition is inculcated in children
from infancy and forms a basic component of the American
character. Even the process of electing a president, the most
exalted office in the land, is cast as a race, reflecting the
ubiquitous power of the sports metaphor in framing American
life.
Words matter. A metaphor induces a mindset - it evokes
specific desires and elicits particular emotions. In sports,
"Winning isn't everything, it is the only thing," averred UCLA
Bruins coach Henry Russell ("Red") Sanders (no relation to
Bernie!).
For Trump, the worst thing to be is a loser - that is his
ultimate putdown, his ultimate insult. Above all else, he must
be a winner, or posture as one. In Trump's playbook, this means
to appear rich, successful and sexually appealing, with a
glamorous woman on one's arm.
Trump keeps insisting he is a winner, and so are those who
support him, whom he "loves." It's others who are the losers.
Trump's words arouse people's unconscious processes that bypass
their critical faculties and circumvent their rationality. How
the race is won becomes less important: It is only the outcome
that counts. Facts are falsified, stories are made up, truths
are twisted - all for the appearance of winning.
The winner-loser schema that Trump incessantly invokes
primes a seductive desire for victory among his supporters. It
begets such strong identification with the "winner," that it can
suppress all reasonable objections to his message. It empowers
the rationalization of outrageous excesses and preposterous
proclamations.
How else to explain the fact that Latinos, whom Trump
branded as rapists and drug dealers, extended him substantial
support in Nevada, for example. He did better with Latino voters
there than Mitt Romney, the GOP's 2012 presidential nominee.
This also helps explain why Trump is leading among
Republican women, though he has offended, sexualized and
stereotyped so many women.
Some Trump supporters rationalize his extremist statements
by claiming that he does not quite mean what he says. If elected
president, they say, Trump would heed the counsel of the
Republican establishment. "If Trump were to get the nomination,"
argued a member of House Speaker Paul Ryan's inner circle, he
would "be looking to answer the question: 'Where's the beef?'
And we will have that for him."
The implication was that Trump's actual political agenda is
skin deep - and he would need to take policy advice from those
who know better.
Curiously, Trump seems to concur: "When I'm president," he
said at a rally in Pella, Iowa, "I'm a different person. I can
do anything. I can be the most politically correct person you
have ever seen." And his news conference on Tuesday night was
remarkably mannerly.
Yet, Trump misses nary an opportunity to showcase his winner
essence. In a capitalist society, this means material wealth -
which Trump never tires of mentioning. "I am rich, I am really
rich" he says over and over again. When he announced his
candidacy for the GOP presidential nomination on June 16, Trump
uttered the words "rich," "money" and "net worth" 30 times in 45
minutes. He said his net worth is $8,737,540,000, which,
according to some estimates, is grossly exaggerated.
He also constantly reminds voters that he is married to a
gorgeous former model. By his standards, this is a hallmark of a
true winner.
Nor is the winner-loser distinction unique to Trump's
campaign role. His reality-TV persona thrived on that dichotomy.
Trump relished his power on "The Apprentice" as a Godlike
arbiter of people's fates. He had the ability to elate
contestants with the gift of winning or devastate them with the
verdict of losing. Trump's hit TV program, viewed over the years
by millions of voters, amplifies and adds authority to his
winner-loser language in politics.
Trump's harping on the winner theme has elicited pointed
ridicule from media and pundits, which have turned him into a
butt of jokes. Yet, there is considerable rhyme and reason to
his apparent obsessiveness. His strategic bragging is nothing if
not highly effective.
Those who dream of derailing him had better understand it -
else the ultimate joke be on them.
