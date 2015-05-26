BANGKOK May 26 Krung Thai Bank, Thailand's second-largest lender by assets, said it has cut its key lending rates by 10 to 125 basis points, a move that comes after the central bank lowered its policy rate in April and which follows cuts by two other banks.

Thai banks are under pressure by the Bank of Thailand's move to cut rates to help ease borrowers' debt burden and kickstart Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, which is stumbling one year after the army seized power.

Krung Thai Bank's minimum lending rate (MLR) has been reduced by 10 basis points (bps) to 6.525 percent, while the minimum retail rate (MRR) was cut by 125 bps to 7.875 percent, the bank announced on its website (www.ktb.co.th) on Tuesday.

Krung Thai Bank, the country's biggest state-owned bank, maintained its minimum overdraft rate (MOR) at 7.375 percent and kept deposit rates unchanged, it said.

Fourth-ranked Kasikornbank and third-largest lender Siam Commercial Bank were the first two banks to cut key lending rates last week, and other banks are expected to follow suit..

But Thailand's largest lender, Bangkok Bank, said last week it was in no hurry to pass on the lower interest rates to borrowers.

KGI Securities said in note it expected the central bank to cut the policy rate by another 25 bps in June to boost the economy and weaken the baht currency.

The rate cuts will be negative for banks' net interest income and profits in the next two quarters, analysts say.

The banking index has fallen 16 percent over the past three months, underperforming a 5 percent decline of the main Thai stock index. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn and Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)