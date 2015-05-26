* Bangkok Bank cuts all lending rates by 125-250 bps
* Krung Thai lowers key lending rates by 10-125 bps
* Thai banks under pressure to cut rates
By Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn
BANGKOK, May 26 Thailand's largest lender
Bangkok Bank and second-ranked Krung Thai Bank
announced cuts to their lending rates on Tuesday, the latest
banks to do so after the central bank guided rates lower in a
bid to tackle a slowing economy.
Thai banks are under pressure to match or improve upon the
Bank of Thailand's policy rate cuts in March and April that is
seeking to ease borrowers' debt burden and kickstart Southeast
Asia's second-largest economy, which is still stumbling one year
after the army seized power.
Last week, fourth-ranked Kasikornbank and
third-largest lender Siam Commercial Bank became the
first two banks to cut key lending rates, and more banks are
expected to follow suit..
The rate cuts will be negative for banks' net interest
income and profits in the next two quarters, analysts say.
Bangkok Bank's minimum lending rate (MLR) has been reduced
by 125 basis points (bps) to 6.50 percent, while the minimum
retail rate (MRR) was cut by 250 bps to 7.875 percent, the bank
announced on its website (www.bangkokbank.com).
The minimum overdraft rate (MOR) was cut by 125 bps to 7.375
percent, but deposit rates were unchanged, it said.
Bangkok Bank had said last week it was in no hurry to pass
on the lower interest rates to borrowers.
Krung Thai Bank, the country's biggest state-owned bank, cut
its MLR by 10 bps to 6.525 percent, while MRR was cut by 125 bps
to 7.875 percent.
MOR was maintained at 7.375 percent and deposit rates were
unchanged, the bank announced on its website (www.ktb.co.th).
KGI Securities said in note it expected the central bank to
cut the policy rate by another 25 bps in June to boost the
economy and weaken the baht currency.
Thai banks' earnings are also likely to be hit by rising
loan loss provisions to cover an increase in bad debts due to
the weaker-than-expected economy and high household debt,
analysts say.
The banking index has fallen 16 percent over the
past three months, underperforming a 5 percent decline of the
main Thai stock index.
