BANGKOK May 21 Krung Thai Bank PLC,
Thailand's second-largest lender, said on Thursday it has set
aside loan loss provisions of 3.6 billion baht ($107 million) in
April in addition to its usual monthly provisions of 700 million
baht.
The bank, which is also Thailand's largest state-owned
lender, said the increase was due to the global economic
uncertainty and the weak domestic economy. It regularly reviews
its loan provisions.
Like its domestic peers, Krung Thai Bank has seen its bad
debt rise this year because of the economic slowdown and high
household debt.
The bank's non performing loans jumped 18.4 percent on
quarter to 68 billion baht at the end of March and it set aside
loan loss provision of 3.7 billion baht in the first quarter, up
24 percent on year.
($1 = 33.5100 baht)
