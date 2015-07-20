BANGKOK, July 20 Krung Thai Bank PCL, Thailand's second-largest lender by assets, said on Monday it would "most likely" cut its 2015 loan growth target due to the country's weaker-than-expected economic performance in the first half of the year and an increase in bad debt.

The bank's non-performing loans peaked in April, mostly from the retail sector, President Vorapak Tanyawong told Reuters.

He did not detail what the new loan growth target would be, but said the market would expect 1.5 times gross domestic product growth.

Krung Thai Bank, which is also the country's largest state-owned bank, is due to report its first-half earnings this week.

In April, the bank cut its 2015 loan growth target range to 3 percent to 4 percent from an earlier forecast of 6 percent to 7 percent due to a weak economic outlook. (Reporting by Simon Webb; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Christopher Cushing)