BANGKOK, March 18 Krung Thai Bank, Thailand's second-largest lender, said on Friday it will increase provision for bad loans to 1 billion baht ($28.69 million) a month from the first quarter.

The bank has been booking a monthly provision of 700 million baht since the second quarter of 2014, and the current increase is meant to reflect its rising loan portfolio, the state-controlled bank said in a statement.

($1 = 34.8500 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Sunil Nair)