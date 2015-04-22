BANGKOK, April 22 Krung Thai Bank PCL,
Thailand's second-largest lender by assets, said on Wednesday it
has cut its 2015 loan growth target to 3-4 percent from an
earlier forecast of 6-7 percent due to expectations of
weaker-than-projected economic growth.
The Thai economy is expected to grow at less than the 4
percent projected by the government due to slow growth in
exports and weak domestic consumption, Kittaya Todhanakasem,
first senior executive vice president of the bank, told Reuters.
"The Thai economy should rise about 2 to 3 percent this
year. That means our loan growth should be around 3 to 4
percent," Kittaya said, adding the bank normally sets the loan
growth target at about 1.5 percent of the country's gross
domestic product growth.
Krung Thai Bank, the country's largest state-owned bank,
reported a 5.2 percent drop in first-quarter net profit due to
an increase in loan loss provisions as bad debt rose.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)