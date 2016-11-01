BANGKOK Nov 1 Krung Thai Bank, Thailand's second-largest lender, said loans in the first nine months of the year fell 6 percent and forecast that loans would decline in 2016, mainly due to a slowdown in government investment.

That contrasts with an earlier forecast of growth of 3 percent for this year and 3.8 percent growth in 2015.

The country's largest state bank wants to set aside higher loan-loss provisions in the fourth quarter, President Vorapak Tanyawong told reporters late on Monday. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)