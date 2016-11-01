BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
BANGKOK Nov 1 Krung Thai Bank, Thailand's second-largest lender, said loans in the first nine months of the year fell 6 percent and forecast that loans would decline in 2016, mainly due to a slowdown in government investment.
That contrasts with an earlier forecast of growth of 3 percent for this year and 3.8 percent growth in 2015.
The country's largest state bank wants to set aside higher loan-loss provisions in the fourth quarter, President Vorapak Tanyawong told reporters late on Monday. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.