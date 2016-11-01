* Q4 loan may recover, but to end full-year lower

* Aims to set aside higher provisions in Q4 (Adds quotes, details)

By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn

BANGKOK, Nov 1 Krung Thai Bank said lending in the first nine months of the year fell 6 percent with Thailand's second-largest lender forecasting loans to decline in 2016, the first drop in a decade, mainly due to a slowdown in government investment.

The country's largest state bank, the first major Thai bank to forecast loan contraction this year, was expected to benefit from financing the government's infrastructure investments, but government spending is likely to delay further and pick up in 2017, analysts said.

Krung Thai had earlier forecast that lending would grow 3 percent this year. The bank reported a growth of 3.8 percent in lending in 2015.

Other major banks expect higher loan growth this year, helped by demand from large and small-to-medium-sized companies.

Top lender Bangkok Bank aims for a 3-5 percent growth in loans in 2016 while the country's third largest lender, Siam Commercial Bank, expects lending to rise 4-5 percent. Kasikornbank aims for loan growth of 6-7 percent.

Krung Thai, like other major Thai banks, is more cautious on lending amid slowing economic growth and rising bad debts, its President Vorapak Tanyawong told reporters late on Monday.

"Loans are likely to recover in the fourth quarter, but for the whole year, lending should continue to be minus - at less than 6 percent," said Vorapak, whose term will expire on November 7.

The bank has been focussing more on corporate clients but demand has been slowing due to weak exports and sluggish consumption, he added.

Krung Thai wants to set aside higher loan-loss provisions in the fourth quarter as it aims to raise its coverage ratio to close to its peers' 130-140 percent from about 104 percent now, he said.

With assets of $77 billion, Krung Thai posted a 15.6 percent rise in nine-month net profit due to higher interest income and lower costs. ($1 = 35.0000 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Vyas Mohan)