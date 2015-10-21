* Q3 net profit 5.35 bln baht vs 9.26 bln year earlier

* NPLs up 59 pct to 91.5 bln baht in first nine months

* NPLs at 4.03 pct of lending in Q3, highest since 2010 (Recasts with NPLs details)

By Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn

BANGKOK, Oct 21 Krung Thai Bank reported a 42 percent drop in quarterly net profit on Wednesday hurt by higher provisions on nonperforming loans (NPLs), including to troubled Sahaviriya Steel Industries (SSI).

Thailand's second-largest lender made a profit of 5.35 billion baht for the July-September quarter, close to the 5.5 billion forecast by 10 analysts polled by Reuters.

NPLs at the end of the quarter stood at 91.5 billion baht ($2.56 billion), up 59 percent from end-2014.

NPLs related to SSI stood at 23 billion baht.

SSI, Thailand's largest steelmaker, has become the country's largest corporate debt defaulter since the 1997 Asian financial crisis after it shouldered losses from British unit SSI UK which it bought in 2011.

State-controlled Krung Thai Bank is one of three main creditors that lent SSI money for the British acquisition.

NPLs rose to 4.03 percent of the bank's total lending, the highest since 2010 when bad debt hit 5.3 percent and up from 2.96 percent at the end of June 30, the bank said.

Loans grew by 1.6 percent in the first nine months while Krung Thai set aside loan loss provisions of 10.4 billion baht in third quarter, up 162 percent on quarter, it said.

Debt problems at SSI have raised concerns about deteriorating asset quality for a Thai banks sector already suffering sluggish loan growth amid a slowing economy.

The Thai bank sector index has fallen 15 percent this year, making it the worst performer among the banks in Asia Pacific, Thomson Reuters data shows.

Siam Commercial Bank, another major lender to SSI, reported a 32 percent fall in quarterly earnings on Monday.

($1 = 35.5300 baht) (Additional reporting by Tripti Kalro in BENGALURU; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)