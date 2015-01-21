BANGKOK Jan 21 Krung Thai Bank PCL, Thailand's second-largest lender by assets, said on Wednesday its 2014 net profit fell 3.8 percent from a year earlier due to lack of dividend income and asset sales, despite continued growth in its main businsses.

Net profit was 33.2 billion baht ($1 billion), slightly lower than the 33.4 billion baht forecast by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. This compared with 34.5 billion baht a year earlier.

The bank's loan book grew 10.9 percent in 2014, it said in a statement.

State-owned Krung Thai Bank is expected to benefit from the government's plan to boost spending for mass transit projects and private investments, analysts said.

($1 = 32.5800 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; editing by David Clarke)