BANGKOK, June 15 Thailand's third largest credit
card issuer, Krungthai Card PCL, said on Monday it
aimed for 280,000 new credit card customers in the second half
of this year after gaining 120,000 in the first five months of
2015.
Krungthai Card, 49.5 percent owned by state-run Krung Thai
Bank, aims for 100,000 new personal loans customers in
the second half, compared to 50,000 in the first five months of
the year, it said in a statement.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)