* Aims for 400,000 new credit card customers in 2015
* Rising household debt could affect target
(Recast with full-year target)
BANGKOK, June 15 Thailand's third largest credit
card issuer, Krungthai Card Pcl, said on Monday it is
aiming to boost its credit card customers by 20 percent to 2.2
million by the end of the year, hoping to benefit from improving
economic conditions.
But Krungthai Card, 49.5 percent owned by state-run Krung
Thai Bank, also sees it as a challenging target.
"It's challenging to expand our customer base this year
given high household debt. Some clients have a rising debt
burden, which has prompted us to reject loan requests," Nuchanun
Kengluecha, senior vice president for distribution told
reporters.
Of its target for 400,000 new credit cards to issued this
year, 120,000 new credit cards were issued during January-May.
Monthly spending per card was 6,500 baht ($193) per card, a
rise of 10-11 percent from a year earlier, Nuchanun said, adding
that spending is expected to rise 15 percent for the whole 2015.
Krungthai Card, which competes with bigger rivals Bank of
Ayudhya and Kasikornbank, is also targeting
100,000 new personal loan customers in the second half, compared
to 50,000 in the first five months of the year, she said.
($1 = 33.7200 baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)