BANGKOK Dec 23 Krung Thai Bank Pcl :

* Aims for 2012 loan growth of 5-7 percent on expectation of the country's economic growth and post-flood stimulus package, President Apisak Tantivorawonga told reporters

* Plans to focus on high-yielding clients such as small and medium enterprises and retail customers

* Expects 2011 loan growth of more than 10 percent, beating its previous target of 7 percent due to strong growth from every sector of businesses, especially large clients

* Says loan growth was outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2011 despite flooding in central provinces affected the country's economic growth

(Reporting by Manunphatra Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)