BRIEF-MBB SE says free float has increased to 35.2%
* ENTITIES RELATED TO FOUNDING FAMILIES FREIMUTH AND NESEMEIER NOTIFIED MBB THAT THEY SOLD 400,000 SHARES IN MBB
BANGKOK Dec 23 Krung Thai Bank Pcl :
* Aims for 2012 loan growth of 5-7 percent on expectation of the country's economic growth and post-flood stimulus package, President Apisak Tantivorawonga told reporters
* Plans to focus on high-yielding clients such as small and medium enterprises and retail customers
* Expects 2011 loan growth of more than 10 percent, beating its previous target of 7 percent due to strong growth from every sector of businesses, especially large clients
* Says loan growth was outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2011 despite flooding in central provinces affected the country's economic growth
KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 Brunei's largest lender, Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, aims to raise as much as $500 million in an IPO - the first by a firm from the Southeast Asian nation although the bank will be listed on the Malaysian bourse, IFR reported.