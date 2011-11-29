BRIEF-Varengold Bank: capital increase - new shares completely issued
* DGAP-ADHOC: VARENGOLD BANK AG: CAPITAL INCREASE - NEW SHARES COMPLETELY ISSUED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BANGKOK Nov 29 Krung Thai Bank Pcl :
* Expects 2012 loan growth of 6-8 percent, based on an economic growth forecast of 4 percent, President Apisak-Tantivorawonga told reporters
* Expects 2011 loan growth of 10 percent, exceeding its target of 6-8 percent
* Expects good loan growth in the first quarter of next year due to demand for post-flood restoration work (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn)
STOCKHOLM, June 14 The Swedish Competition Authority said on Wednesday it had raided several insurance companies including one owned by Finland's Sampo as part of an investigation into suspected collusion over tendering for contracts.