BANGKOK Nov 29 Krung Thai Bank Pcl :

* Expects 2012 loan growth of 6-8 percent, based on an economic growth forecast of 4 percent, President Apisak-Tantivorawonga told reporters

* Expects 2011 loan growth of 10 percent, exceeding its target of 6-8 percent

* Expects good loan growth in the first quarter of next year due to demand for post-flood restoration work (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn)