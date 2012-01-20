BANGKOK Jan 20 State-run Krung Thai Bank Pcl, Thailand's second-largest lender, reported a bigger-than-expected 77 percent fall in quarterly net profit on Friday due to weaker margins and higher costs.

The bank posted an October-December net profit of 789.6 million baht ($25 million), down from 3.77 billion a year earlier, and 5.49 billion in the third quarter when it booked dividend income from the Vayupak state investment fund.

It was expected to post a net profit of 4 billion baht, according to 13 analysts polled by Reuters.

For 2011, the bank reported a net profit of 17 billion baht, up from 14.9 billion in 2010.

Analysts had expected Krung Thai to report loan growth in the fourth quarter due to demand from the public sector, but its net interest margin was affected by lower yields on loans extended to the government.

Krung Thai owns 29.4 percent of the state Vayupak fund and the government owns 55 percent of the bank through the Financial Institutions Development Fund.

Shares in Krung Thai fell 3.2 percent in the October-December quarter, underperforming a 12 percent rise in the broad index. ($1 = 31.75 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)