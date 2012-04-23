BANGKOK, April 23 Krung Thai Bank,
Thailand's second-largest lender as ranked by assets, reported
on Monday a 16 percent rise in quarterly net profit as a result
of loan growth, lower provisions, and falling operating costs.
The state-owned bank posted a January-March net profit of
6.38 billion baht ($206 million), or 0.57 baht per share, up
from 5.49 billion a year earlier.
It was expected to post net profit of 6 billion baht,
according to 10 analysts polled by Reuters.
The government owns 55 percent of Krung Thai Bank through
the Financial Institutions Development Fund.
($1 = 30.93 Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)