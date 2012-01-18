Sri Lankan rupee ends weaker on dollar demand from oil firm
COLOMBO, June 13 The Sri Lankan rupee ended weaker on Tuesday as a state-run bank bought dollars on behalf of a government-owned oil company, dealers said.
BANGKOK Jan 18 Thailand's Krungthai Card Pcl :
* Expects to report a net loss for 2011 due to impact from flooding in central provinces and rising tax, financial chief Chutidej Chayuti told reporters
* Aims for 1.85 million credit cards by the end of 2012 versus 1.7 million at the end of 2011
* Aims to reduce operating costs by 15 percent this year
* The country's biggest credit card issuer posted a nine-month net profit of 151 million baht ($4.7 million), up from 80 million a year earlier ($1 = 31.85 Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)
COLOMBO, June 13 The Sri Lankan rupee ended weaker on Tuesday as a state-run bank bought dollars on behalf of a government-owned oil company, dealers said.
SAO PAULO, June 13 Brazil's government may have to amend parts of an executive decree raising fines on financial firms involved in illicit acts to include prosecutors in the structuring of plea deals along with the central bank and the securities industry watchdog, Valor Econômico newspaper said on Tuesday.