BANGKOK, March 21 Shares in Krungthai Card Pcl (KTC) surged as much as 9 percent on Wednesday then fell back after its main shareholder denied it planned to buy the shares it does not already own in the credit card issuer before delisting it.

Kaohoon newspaper quoted an unnamed source as saying state-run Krung Thai Bank Pcl, which holds about 49.5 percent in KTC, was seeking approval from the Bank of Thailand to buy the remaining shares.

"KTC would like to clarify that we do not acknowledge anything that appreared in the news, and we have not been in contact with parties related to that issue," Krungthai Card told the stock exchange.

Krung Thai Bank President Apisak Tantivorawong told Reuters: "We have no plan to do this."

At the midsession break, KTC stocks were up 4 percent at 20.80 baht, coming off their highest since July 2008 at 21.80 baht. The main index was down 0.1 percent.

($1 = 30.78 Baht) (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Alan Raybould)