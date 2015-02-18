BANGKOK Feb 18 Thailand's Krungthai Card Pcl said on Wednesday it is aiming for net profit growth of 10-15 percent this year thanks to strong loan growth and fees on credit card spending.

The country's biggest credit card firm expected loan growth of 10 percent in 2015 and sees an increase in the number of its credit cards to 400,000 this year from 280,000 last year, it said in a statement.

Its non-performing loans to total loans this year would be close to last year's 2.4 percent, it said. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Kim Coghill)