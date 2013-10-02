UNTERBREIZBACH, Germany Oct 2 The German potash
mine operated by K+S where three workers died from
carbon dioxide poisoning may have to close for weeks, the
fertiliser company's chief executive said on Wednesday.
The deadly blast happened on Tuesday after a controlled
explosion at the mine in the German state of Thueringia caused a
blowout of CO2, which occurs naturally in the salt rock.
It may take "from days to a few weeks" to fan the gas out of
the mine and for mining authorities and public prosecutors to
complete their investigations, Chief Executive Norbert Steiner
told Reuters.
The mine accounts for almost 1 million tonnes of the group's
annual output in potash products of 7 million, according to the
company.
The accident occurred in a 700-metre-deep shaft near the
town of Unterbreizbach. Four other miners were rescued.
Carbon dioxide occurs in pressurised liquid form in potash
deposits that are mined using controlled explosions and when it
vaporises, it expands 100 times in volume.
The gas flooded the entire mine within seconds of the blast,
causing a plume of salty dust to shoot up the mineshaft about 11
km (7 miles) from the site of the blowout.
The dead miners, whose routine job was to measure CO2
underground, were 6-7 km from the outburst when they
asphyxiated.
"Our safety procedures will of course have to be reassessed
based on the findings but we can't say anything specific until
the investigations are concluded," Rainer Gerling, manager of
the mine, told a news conference on Wednesday.
Shares in the company fell as much as 3.5 percent and were
trading 0.9 percent lower at 1300 GMT, while the German
blue-chip index lost 0.7 percent.
"K+S has procedures in place that had been regarded as
absolutely safe from decades of experience. But we had never
before seen the dimensions of what happened yesterday," Gerling
said.
M.M. Warburg analyst Oliver Schwarz said K+S would have to
carry out a costly overhaul of its production methods only if
the remaining minable salt rock were shown to contain more CO2
than previously thought, adding that he deemed this less likely.
