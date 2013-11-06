FRANKFURT Nov 6 German potash miner K+S
said it would develop its new potash mine in Canada
on its own after rival Mosaic, North America's
second-biggest potash producer, signalled interest in investing
in the project.
"As we have stressed before, we are fully committed to this
project and will be able to shoulder it on our own. We are not
considering a sale or a partnership," a K+S spokesman said on
Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Mosaic Chief Executive Jim Prokopanko, said he
was seeking growth opportunities, when asked about any interest
in the Canadian potash mine under construction by K+S or in peer
Intrepid Potash Inc.
"Those kind of combinations might prove of interest," he
said.
Credit rating agency Moody's on Tuesday cut its debt ratings
on K+S by two notches to a non-investment grade, citing
uncertainty in the global potash market and the financial burden
of investing in the new mine.
Russia's Uralkali, the world's largest potash
producer, in July sent shockwaves through the industry by
predicting a decline in global potash prices because of its
decision to leave its export alliance with Belaruskali.
K+S has remained committed to the C$4.1 billion ($3.92
billion) expansion plan in Canada, planning to bring the new
mine called Legacy on stream in 2016.
It has said it was aiming for the site to have annual
production capacity of 2 million tonnes of potash by 2017,
adding to the capacity of 7-7.5 million tonnes at its German
mines.