BERLIN Oct 25 German miner K+S, hit
by uncertainty over the price of potash fertiliser, is looking
into cutting its annual costs by hundreds of millions of euros,
two people familiar with the discussions told Reuters on Friday.
Shares in K+S have lost more than 30 percent of their value
alongside global peers after one of the world's two large potash
cartels collapsed in July, stoking expectations of a slump in
prices of the key fertiliser mineral.
The supervisory board of K+S is discussing measures at a
meeting on Friday that could amount to cost cuts of less than
400 million euros ($550 million), one of the people said.
The company has annual costs of close to 3 billion euros,
about 900 million of which are for personnel expenses.
K+S declined to comment. It has said it would publish more
details on the cutbacks on Nov. 14, when it is due to release
third-quarter results.
K+S, the largest independent potash supplier outside the
former Uralkali-Belaruskali pact and a Canadian alliance around
Potash Corp of Saskatchewan, said in August it would
step up efforts to cut costs in anticipation of lower prices for
its fertiliser minerals.
Russia's Uralkali, which has abandoned an export
joint venture with Belaruskali, had predicted a decline of more
then 25 percent in the potash price to below $300 per tonne.
It remains unclear whether rival Uralkali and Belaruskali
will settle their dispute and resume joint shipments, which
would bolster potash prices, but Uralkali has recently retracted
its previous outlook of potash prices below $300 per tonne,
saying robust demand would lead to prices above that level.
In response to its limited German reserves, the Germany
company is preparing to expand in Canada.
It has remained committed to the C$4.1 billion ($3.9
billion) investment and plans to bring a new mine on stream
there in 2016 even after uncertainty over potash prices upset
its previous funding plans.