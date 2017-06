FRANKFURT May 8 German potash miner K+S AG said it agreed to sell its nitrogen fertiliser distribution business to Russia's EuroChem, reinforcing its focus on salt and potash mining.

The deal gives K+S Nitrogen an enterprise value of 140 million euros ($181.9 million), the German company said in a statement on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Keiron Henderson)