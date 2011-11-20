FRANKFURT Nov 20 Expected higher earnings at potash fertiliser maker K+S AG may well lead to a discussion about higher dividends for 2011, its chief executive told a German newspaper on Sunday.

Norbert Steiner told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung last year's 1.00 euro ($1.35) per share dividend had corresponded with the company's policy of a dividend ratio of around 40 percent to 50 percent of adjusted net profit.

"If we achieve higher profit this year compared with last year, a development which we currently expect to happen, then that should be a good basis for a discussion between the management board and supervisory board about a higher dividend," he added.

K+S, among the world's four largest potash miners, said on Nov. 10 it expected 2011 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), adjusted for some currency hedging effects, of between 950 million euros and 1.0 billion.

Last year, adjusted EBIT was 714.5 million. ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)