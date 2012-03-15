* Q4 adj EBIT 216.9 mln euros vs 210 mln forecast

* Sees stable 2012 sales, moderate decline in profit

* Shares up 6.1 pct, biggest gainer on Germany's DAX (Recasts lead, adds background)

By Ludwig Burger and Andreas Kröner

FRANKFURT, March 15 German potash and salt miner K+S surprised investors on Thursday with its forecast of strong demand for fertiliser that contrasted with the gloomier outlook of larger rivals.

K+S, the world's largest salt miner and the No.4 in the global potash market, said fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 9 percent, beating forecasts, helped by higher prices for the crop nutrient.

"The current pricing level for agricultural raw materials offers attractive income prospects for farmers and should therefore lead to a positive development in fertilisers demand," Chief Executive Norbert Steiner said in a statement on Thursday.

At 0928 GMT the stock was up 6.1 percent, the best performer on Germany's large-cap index DAX, which was little changed. The market had been braced for a gloomy outlook after larger rivals Uralkali and Potash Corp warned of weak demand. Potash Corp has a track record of making more optimistic predictions than its German peer K+S.

"What strikes me as positive is the high price that the potash business of K+S has been able to charge. I expect potash prices to remain at the level that it has reached," Michael Schaefer, an analyst at Equinet, said.

Russia's Uralkali, the world's second-largest potash producer by capacity, said this month it expects its output to edge down on lower demand.

Potash Corp, the largest player, earlier said it had extended temporary shutdowns at two of its largest mines, citing weak demand for the crop nutrient.

ROAD SALT

K+S said adjusted EBIT rose to 216.9 million euros ($282.5 million) in the fourth quarter, above the 210 million euros expected on average by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Its optimistic outlook for potash took the sting out of its forecast that operating earnings would decline and sales stagnate this year as Europe's mild winter has cut demand for road salt. It had previously expected earnings to be unchanged.

"It's positive that K+S cited only the weak de-icing business as reason for the lower outlook. For the fertiliser business, the group remains optimistic," said DZ Bank analyst Heinz Mueller.

K+S sees 2012 sales volumes for the global potash industry of no more than 58 million tonnes, compared with a November forecast of at least 60 million tonnes, and down from 58.7 million tonnes sold last year.

"The trade sector felt uncertain at the end of the year and, for the time being, postponed the customary early stocking-up of fertilisers," K+S said.

For 2013, K+S said revenue should rise slightly with an expected moderate increase in operating earnings.

The group, facing a depletion of its domestic potash mines in about four decades, bought in 2010 the right to develop the so-called Legacy potash deposit in Canada, which should yield about 2.9 million tonnes per year from 2013.

This year, too, its potash production capacity in Germany remains limited, with an expected output of 6.9 million tonnes, about the same as last year. ($1 = 0.7677 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Erica Billingham)