FRANKFURT May 8 German potash miner K+S AG has agreed to sell its nitrogen fertilizer business to Russia's EuroChem, daily Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal values the asset at 140 million euros ($183 million), the paper said on Tuesday in an excerpt of an article to be published on Wednesday.

A K+S spokesman declined to comment to Reuters.

($1 = 0.7663 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)