* Eyes capex of C$3.25 bln (2.4 bln euros) at Legacy project
* Says plans funding from liquidity, future cash flows
* Output capacity could reach 4 mln t of potash from 2033
(Adds premarket price indication, comparison to initial
estimates)
FRANKFURT, Nov 29 Germany's K+S
expects to mine 2.86 million tonnes of potash per year from its
project in Canada from 2023, on top of the roughly 7 million
tonnes it currently extracts from German soil, it said on
Tuesday.
The fertiliser company said it planned to invest C$3.25
billion ($3.15 billion)(2.4 billion euros) until 2023 to develop
the so-called Legacy deposit in the Province of Saskatchewan, to
be funded predominantly from liquidity and future cash flows.
While the mine's annual capacity is just slightly
more than the 2.7 million tonnes K+S had originally projected a
year ago, the planned investments are more than a quarter above
initial estimates of $2.5 billion.
The shares were indicated to rise 1.8 percent in premarket
trading at 0700 GMT, while Germany's bluechip index was
seen 0.4 percent higher.
K+S, the world's fourth-largest potash miner, agreed about a
year ago to buy the company that owned the rights to the Legacy
project for C$434 million ($420.8 million), to gradually replace
domestic deposits it expects will be depleted in about four
decades.
The company said it expects to expand production capacity at
the Legacy mine to 4 million tonnes of potash per year from
2033.
Cash flows to be channelled into its Canadian mine will not
change the group's dividend policy of a payout ratio of 40-50
percent of adjusted net income, it said, adding that it would
also strive to keep its investment grade credit rating.
($1 = 1.0313 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Sophie Walker)