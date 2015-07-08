July 8 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc
is confident that K+S AG shareholders would accept
its $8.7 billion bid, but is open to raising it if its German
rival could reveal more value not currently seen by the Canadian
company, the Globe and Mail reported, citing a source close to
the deal.
K+S last week rejected Potash Corp's bid, saying it was too
low and that the Canadian suitor could be planning to dismantle
the company, putting jobs at risk.
Potash Corp said on July 3 it was confident of addressing
concerns raised by K+S and that it would seek to meet with K+S's
management as soon as possible.
If K+S gave Potash Corp access to its books and the Canadian
company found more value, it could raise the bid, the newspaper
reported. (bit.ly/1KMMYiL)
"If we sit down and do due diligence and they can
demonstrate some incremental value to us, we might have an extra
euro for them. I wouldn't rule that out," the daily quoted the
source as saying.
Reuters could not immediately reach Potash Corp or K+S for
comment.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)