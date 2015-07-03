FRANKFURT, July 3 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan
said it was confident it could address concerns raised
by its peer K+S about its 7.9 billion euro offer to
buy the German potash miner.
K+S rejected Potash Corp's takeover bid on Thursday, saying
it was too low and that the Canadian suitor could be planning to
dismantle the company, putting jobs at risk.
"PotashCorp has put forward a compelling proposal to
negotiate a transaction that it believes balances the interests
of investors and other stakeholders, including the employees and
communities in which the companies operate," the company said in
a statement.
"It is encouraged by K+S' response since many of the matters
raised have already been addressed in previous correspondence or
can be addressed if K+S were to agree to meet with company
representatives," the firm added.
Potash Corp said its proposal was not based on closing
mines, curtailing production, selling the salt business or
cutting jobs.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Himani Sarkar)