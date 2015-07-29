FRANKFURT, July 29 German potash and salt miner
K+S has turned to German economy minister Sigmar
Gabriel for help against an unwanted takeover approach by
Canadian rival Potash Corp, and has discussed the
option of German state bank KfW taking a stake in K+S, a
newspaper reported on Wednesday.
K+S earlier this month rebuffed Potash Corp's 7.9 billion
euros ($8.65 billion) proposed bid of 41 euros per share as too
low and suggested the suitor was planning to shrink the company.
A K+S spokesman said last week the German company had rejected a
new attempt by Potash to entice it into takeover
talks.
KfW could take a blocking minority stake but Germany's
economy ministry and finance ministry are doubtful that they
could come up with a "common-good" justification for such an
intervention, Handelsblatt cited people familiar with the matter
as saying.
The paper said that K+S declined to comment while the
economy ministry only said that there had been several talks
with the company.
