BERLIN Aug 13 German salt and fertilizer
company K+S does not oppose a takeover in principle,
but it affirmed the current proposal by Canada's Potash Corp of
Saskatchewan is inadequate in its view.
"Don't get me wrong: We are not at all blocking a potential
transaction," K+S finance chief Burkhard Lohr told analysts on
Thursday during an earnings call.
But Potash Corp's approach, which is worth 41 euros per
share, is insufficient, the CFO added. K+S has also questioned
reassurances Potash has given on jobs and sites.
"Every promise has to be reliable," Lohr said. "What we have
received is not reliable."
It would be "very difficult" to predict any outcome of
possible antitrust reviews of a takeover by Potash Corp., the
CFO added.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)