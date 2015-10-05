Oct 4 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan said it has withdrawn its offer for German potash producer K+S , citing a decline in global commodity and equity markets and a lack of engagement by K+S management.

"In light of these (challenging) market conditions and a lack of engagement by K+S management, we have concluded that continued pursuit of a combination is no longer in the best interests of our shareholders," Potash Corp CEO Jochen Tilk said in a statement late on Sunday.

Tilk said on Sept. 16 that Potash was not actively discussing its takeover proposal with K+S but remained interested in a combination of the fertilizer producers that would aid North American potash sales and offer new access to Europe. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)